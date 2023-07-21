Contrasting Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Better Choice and Better World Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,498.72%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -82.67% -58.75% -38.65% Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Better Choice and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.4% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Better Choice shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Better World Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.88 million 0.16 -$39.32 million ($1.31) -0.19 Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Better World Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Summary

Better World Acquisition beats Better Choice on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

