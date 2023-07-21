Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $135,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 18,827 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $489,690.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,724.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 18,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $489,690.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,724.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,497,420 shares of company stock valued at $493,420,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NYSE:CNM opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.93. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

