Cormark Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$19.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$17.75 to C$19.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.63.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.06. 331,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.88. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

