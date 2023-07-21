Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

