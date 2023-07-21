Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $56.50. 481,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,660. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

