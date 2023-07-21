CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRVL stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.59. 35,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10. CorVel has a one year low of $135.81 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,580. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

