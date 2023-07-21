Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.39. 66,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. On average, research analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

About Creative Medical Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

