Credit Suisse Group Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

PINS opened at $28.45 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,594,373.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock worth $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

