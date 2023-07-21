Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Crescent Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.
About Crescent Acquisition
Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.
