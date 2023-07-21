Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$12.50 target price by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.15. 2,404,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.