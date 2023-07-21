Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 141.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.4%.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.67 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 84,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.