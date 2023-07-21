Critical Comparison: FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FIBRA Prologis and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Prologis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25

Life Storage has a consensus target price of $128.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than FIBRA Prologis.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Prologis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16%

Summary

Life Storage beats FIBRA Prologis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 225 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 43.6 million square feet (4.0 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

