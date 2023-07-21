Critical Comparison: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 3 7 4 0 2.07 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.79, indicating a potential downside of 17.44%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.72 billion 5.17 -$320.41 million ($0.31) -30.42 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $106.32 million 4.22 -$236.42 million ($2.78) -1.92

This table compares SoFi Technologies and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -13.72% -4.70% -1.40% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -216.34% -74.17% -58.71%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.