Critical Review: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,282.59% -37,962.51% -353.82% Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $11.69 million 0.20 -$159.25 million ($1.44) -0.02 Onfolio $3.19 million 1.64 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.78

This table compares Wejo Group and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wejo Group. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wejo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wejo Group and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wejo Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 6,796.55%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.00%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Onfolio.

Summary

Onfolio beats Wejo Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited engages in the provision of software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud-based software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing vast volumes of connected vehicle data. The company also provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, including traffic management services, and audience and media measurement services; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions comprising software platforms, software analytical tools, data management software, privacy and data compliance software, and business insights and services enablers, as well as data visualization software to OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet and insurance companies. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

