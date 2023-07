Critical Survey: ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) & Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Senstar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.71 Senstar Technologies $35.56 million N/A $3.83 million $0.14 8.57

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senstar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Senstar Technologies 8.67% 9.18% 6.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Senstar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Senstar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retailer organizations, banks, and oil and gas facilities; sporting events, including athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets and personnel. Senstar Technologies Ltd. sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Magal Security Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. in September 2021. Senstar Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.