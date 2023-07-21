Critical Survey: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) & Solvay (OTC:SLVYY)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 2 11 2 0 2.00 Solvay 2 1 0 0 1.33

Huntsman currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. Solvay has a consensus target price of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 954.11%. Given Solvay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solvay is more favorable than Huntsman.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $8.02 billion 0.64 $460.00 million $1.95 14.48 Solvay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 5.11% 11.16% 5.49% Solvay N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huntsman beats Solvay on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and high performance thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, phenols and derivatives, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers. The Solutions segment offers specialty chemicals for agro, home and personal care, coatings, and industrial markets; technology solutions in specialty mining reagents, phosphine-based chemistry, and solutions for the stabilization of polymers; fluorine and rare-earth formulations for automotive, electronics, agrochemical, and construction applications; and vanillin for the food, flavors, and fragrances industries, as well as value-added intermediates used in monomers and polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. This segment also provides various products for upstream oilfield chemicals sector, as well as sodium hypophosphite for metal plating and other applications; and PROBAN, a technological process that offers durable flame retardant properties to cotton-based textiles. The Corporate & Business Services segment provides energy and other business services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

