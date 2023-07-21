Critical Survey: Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) versus Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vycor Medical and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 1 0 0 2.00

Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) -0.22 Varex Imaging $859.40 million 1.09 $30.30 million $0.70 33.27

This table compares Vycor Medical and Varex Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical. Vycor Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varex Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Vycor Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging 3.24% 6.58% 2.97%

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Vycor Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. Vycor Medical, Inc. has a license and transition agreement with HelferApp GmbH, which grants HelferApp the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Austria and Switzerland. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, oncology, CT, cardiac, surgery, dental, computer-aided detection, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, and high voltage connectors for use in security and inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing and examination in various applications. The company sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

