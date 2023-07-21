Cronos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.27 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $25.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.