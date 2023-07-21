Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

