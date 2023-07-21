Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.06.

Crown Castle Stock Down 5.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $103.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,987,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

