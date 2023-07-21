Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 529 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after buying an additional 114,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,105,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

