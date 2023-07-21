Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 871 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

