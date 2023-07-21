Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,438 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.