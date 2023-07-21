Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,916,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,100.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 678,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 647,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 529,102 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

