Csenge Advisory Group Has $552,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of -36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

