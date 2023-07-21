Csenge Advisory Group Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.5 %

FHN opened at $12.81 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

