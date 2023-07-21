Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

