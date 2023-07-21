Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 766,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,548,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 477.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

