Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 577 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $219.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.