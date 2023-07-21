Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

