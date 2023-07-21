CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

