CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.