CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

