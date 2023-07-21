CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.71 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

