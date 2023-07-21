CSX’s (CSX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.12.

CSX Trading Down 4.5 %

CSX stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

