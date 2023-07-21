CSX’s (CSX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.12.
CSX Trading Down 4.5 %
CSX stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
