CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading 12.5% Higher

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 246,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 387,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

