Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 8,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

