CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVAC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 276,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,290. CureVac has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CureVac by 588.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 3,260,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 62.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at $7,391,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.