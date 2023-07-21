Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,453. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
