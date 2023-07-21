Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,797. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.