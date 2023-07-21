Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 574,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,654. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.