Curran Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

