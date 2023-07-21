CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 39.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of CXApp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
