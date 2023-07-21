CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 39.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of CXApp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.