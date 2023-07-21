Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 1.6%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 69,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 39,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

