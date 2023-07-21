Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.90. 536,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. On average, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,830,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,680. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

