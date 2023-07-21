D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.84.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
