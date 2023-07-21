D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.84.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

