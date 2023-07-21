D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.