D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.
DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.
D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.