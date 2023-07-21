DA Davidson Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $29.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

