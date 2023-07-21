Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 3,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.