Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 128,019 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,301,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,019 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $153,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,352,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

