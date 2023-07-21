Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 4.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.38% of Realty Income worth $576,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE O traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $62.94. 822,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

